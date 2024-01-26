Biden Administration Orders Liquid Natural Gas Export Ban, Bolstering Russia

Today, the Biden Administration took action on a demand of some of the most radical and baseless elements of the climate change movement, instituting a pause on all new liquid natural gas export licenses. This move is set to cost the American economy tens of billions of dollars, and thousands of high-paying jobs.

This move will undoubtedly hand a monopoly on natural gas to the Russians in Europe, as the United States was truly their sole formidable competition on the continent. Russia will now have total control of energy exports to Europe. Biden has taken the United States out of the running.

China, who has strengthened their alliance with Russia since Biden took office, will undoubtedly benefit from this move as well, as a lessened U.S. influence across the world via energy export will surely be taken advantage of by the Chinese, as well as the Russians.

It is also China, and Russia, who have strengthened their ties with Islamic nations like Iran, and Saudi Arabia, forming somewhat of a new ‘Axis powers’. Biden, in his weakness, has just granted them unilateral control of the world energy markets.

Reuters reports on this shocking update…

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday paused approvals for pending and future applications to export liquefied natural gas (LNG)from new projects, a move cheered by climate activists that could delay decisions on new plants until after the Nov. 5 election. The Department of Energy (DOE) will conduct a review during the pause that will look at the economic and environmental impacts of projects seeking approval to export LNG to Europe and Asia where the fuel is in hot demand. The review will take months and then will be open to public comment which will take more time, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters in a teleconference. Biden said in a statement: “During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment.” The pause “sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time,” said Biden, a Democrat. https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/biden-pauses-approval-new-lng-export-projects-win-climate-activists-2024-01-26/