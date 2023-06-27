Biden Admits To Illegally Holding Classified Documents Dating Back To His Time In The U.S. Senate (Video)

In a found clip dating back to February 8th, 2023, President Joe Biden admits to illegally holding classified documents from his time in the U.S. Senate at his home.

The clip is from an interview with PBS corespondent Judy Woodruff. Biden can be quoted as saying about the classified material, “No one’s had to threaten to do anything. Voluntarily open every single aperture I have at the house, offices, everything for them to come and look and spend hours searching my home. Invited them. Nobody, and so, and the best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up are things from 1974, and stray papers, there may be something else… I don’t know”.

Keep in mind, Biden’s attorneys were allowed to search through his homes and offices without FBI supervision. Of course Biden is open to letting them search, especially after the FBI allowed his attorneys to dispose of any evidence!

See a clip of the confused Biden making this statement on PBS below…

As everybody from Jen Psaki to Joe Biden attempts to frame former President Trump in his documents scandal, they want you to completely ignore Biden’s own scandal.

Biden’s investigation has been delayed, stalled, and ignored at every turn. Trump, on the other hand, has already been arrested for his own case.

The signs of political bias in our federal law enforcement have never been more visible. Why are Joe Biden and his family above the law? How do they seem to skirt responsibility for their actions time and time again?