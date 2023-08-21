Biden Advisor Snaps At Reporter Over Question About Failing Economy (Video)

Top Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein appeared on CNBC recently in order to defend the economic policies of the Biden Administration.

70% of Americans claim that they are struggling to keep up with price increases, which are up on average 16%+ since Biden took office. Gas prices continue to be a major problem, and inflation is now accelerating once again.

By every measurable statistic, the Biden economy is a failure. Perhaps the worst economy since Jimmy Carter’s policies resulted in gas lines and rampant inflation in the 1970s. Carter is the only President with an approval rating lower than Biden’s.

While on CNBC, Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein was confronted over this failing economy. The host asked Bernstein, “The polling numbers, as we talked at the outset, are just 36%. It’s a dramatic disconnect, obviously, but it also points to the fact that inflation is driving the train, and as long as inflation remains, even if it remains where it is, it’s still sticky. How do you compete against that narrative, because, otherwise you could build a case that the economy is pretty good, but people don’t care because they’re tired of paying higher prices, and they think the President is at least in part to blame.”

“Look, I hear where you’re coming from, I get this question all the time, but I feel like that line of questioning is starting to get a little bit stale. The reason I say that is you gotta get into some of the guts of what these polls are telling us,” Bernstein said.

Shameless. Truly shameless.