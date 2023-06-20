Biden After Hunter Pleads Guilty: “I’m Very Proud Of My Son” (Video)

This article contains opinion from the author

President Biden held a meeting today at the White House on artificial intelligence. This meeting comes on the same day that Hunter Biden has reportedly agreed to a guilty plea on tax charged.

Hunter Biden was able to skirt serious charges on the illegal purchase of a firearm. Favoritism from the Justice Department at its finest.

Biden shouted at reporters in the room who were asking questions about Hunter Biden. Biden said “I’m Very Proud Of My Son”…

🚨 BIDEN: "I'm very proud of my son" pic.twitter.com/ixDgqVmMzJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 20, 2023

KCRA reports on this moment…

President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon would not answer questions about the plea deal his son, Hunter Biden, struck with the Justice Department to avoid prison time for federal tax offenses and a separate gun charge. At an artificial intelligence event in San Francisco on Tuesday, as he asked the media to leave the discussion with industry experts, the president was peppered with questions about his son, including if he had spoken to him recently and his reaction to the plea deal. Biden first smiled without answering the questions. He was then asked if he encouraged his son to take the guilty plea, which the president didn’t answer. Biden didn’t respond directly to the continued questioning until he eventually said, “I’m very proud of my son.” The president is spending part of the week in the Bay Area for climate and tech events. He is expected to attend two fundraisers tonight for his reelection campaign. https://www.kcra.com/article/president-biden-dodges-questions-about-sons-plea-deal-tax-gun-case/44272621#

President Biden’s Justice Department continues to show favoritism to Hunter Biden. It was previously reported that members of the Justice Department concealed evidence pertaining to Hunter in ‘highly restricted systems’ and was inaccessible to FBI agents.

The behavior of this Biden regime can only be described as fascist.