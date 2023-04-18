Biden And Pelosi Embrace After Joe’s Incoherent Economic Speech (Video)

0 Votes

President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greeted each other with a hug after Joe Biden delivered remarks on the White House Lawn today.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

We reported on the Biden speech, supposedly about the economy, that was filled with gaffes and mistakes. Biden accidentally said billion instead of trillion when referring to his non-existent ‘deficit cuts’. See a clip of that moment below…

It was after this speech that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hugged Joe Biden as the two stared at each other in a moment of embrace. See a clip of that moment below…

It seems that the Democrats are committed to concealing their true feelings about Joe Biden. For example, during a trip to Ireland last week, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden attempted to stop his father from speaking many times.

It ultimately led to a captured moment in an Irish Deli where Joe Biden snapped at his son. Hunter cowered like a small child in the presence of his father’s anger. See that moment below…

What you are seeing in this moment is very sad. You are seeing a son, despite the ignorance of those surrounding his father, attempting to prevent his father from embarrassing himself.

The only issue is that Joe Biden is so lost that he cannot recognize this attempt, rooted in humility, by his son.

It is beyond time for Congress to act to remove Joe Biden from office. The 25th Amendment should suffice!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed Five Months Later

Kamala Harris Cackles Uncontrollably During Strange Reno Speech (Video)