Biden And Pelosi Embrace After Joe’s Incoherent Economic Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greeted each other with a hug after Joe Biden delivered remarks on the White House Lawn today.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

We reported on the Biden speech, supposedly about the economy, that was filled with gaffes and mistakes. Biden accidentally said billion instead of trillion when referring to his non-existent ‘deficit cuts’. See a clip of that moment below…

MINUTES EARLIER: "I was able to cut the deficit by $1.7 billion!" pic.twitter.com/SOHWN56Z1H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

It was after this speech that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hugged Joe Biden as the two stared at each other in a moment of embrace. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden exchanges greetings with Nancy Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/dwrIfsPJqu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

It seems that the Democrats are committed to concealing their true feelings about Joe Biden. For example, during a trip to Ireland last week, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden attempted to stop his father from speaking many times.

It ultimately led to a captured moment in an Irish Deli where Joe Biden snapped at his son. Hunter cowered like a small child in the presence of his father’s anger. See that moment below…

Hunter interrupts Joe at a deli in Ireland.



JOE: "I'm just comin' down and looking"



HUNTER: "I may want to order something"



JOE: "Then you order" pic.twitter.com/cmTYR3MImm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

What you are seeing in this moment is very sad. You are seeing a son, despite the ignorance of those surrounding his father, attempting to prevent his father from embarrassing himself.

The only issue is that Joe Biden is so lost that he cannot recognize this attempt, rooted in humility, by his son.

It is beyond time for Congress to act to remove Joe Biden from office. The 25th Amendment should suffice!