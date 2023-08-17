Biden Appears Confused, Again Refuses Comment On Hawaii in Pennsylvania (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania today in order to pay his respects to the former First Lady Ellen Casey, who recently passed away. The President attended a special advanced viewing ahead of Casey’s planned funeral in the coming days.

Videos by Rare

Talking to reporters in Pennsylvania, Biden once again refused to comment on the Maui wildfires. It was announced earlier this week that Biden will travel to Hawaii in the coming days after sitting on the beach in Delaware as the deadly disaster unfolded.

Biden refused to comment on his coming trip to Maui. A reporter asked him, “Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?”

“No,” Biden said. See a clip of that moment below. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could be seen standing in the background.

"Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?"



BIDEN: "No" pic.twitter.com/ok4wrelK0q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

When leaving Pennsylvania, Biden took no questions, and could be seen shuffling up the stairs of Air Force One. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden took zero questions as he departed Pennsylvania for Camp David — but did get to use the big staircase pic.twitter.com/Al4acY2IJF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

This President continues to keep his interactions with the media to an absolute minimum.