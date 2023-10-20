Biden Appears Confused, Rants About Putin During Address About Israel (Video)

President Biden delivered an address from the Oval Office last night, in which he sought to convince the American people that supporting both Ukraine and Israel is vital to America’s national security. Joe announced an urgent budget request to Congress for aid in both ongoing conflicts.

The Commander in Chief went so far as to say that American values are at risk if we were to stop funding Ukraine. Biden also stated, “It’s a smart investment that is going to pay dividends for American security for generations.”

Joe Biden announces urgent budget request to congress for aid to Ukraine & Israel…

Later in this address, President Biden attempted to explain why America should continue to support Ukraine. Joe stated, “If we don’t stop Putin’s appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he won’t limit himself to just Ukraine.”

Joe Biden struggles to explain why America should continue supporting Ukraine…

While NATO expansion has crept closer to Russia’s border since 1990, when “no eastern expansion” was promised, Russia has understandably grown uncomfortable with NATO and the U.S. military expanding towards their country. Despite all of this, the Biden Administration claims that Russia’s actions are “unprovoked aggression” that must be stopped at any cost, even if it leads to the financial ruin of the United States and its citizens.