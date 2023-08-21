Biden Appears Confused Upon Arrival In Maui, Led By Jill Biden Down Air Force One Steps Again (Video)

President Joe Biden took a break from his week long vacation in Lake Tahoe to finally visit Maui, Hawaii after wildfires ravaged the area last week. It is estimated that up to 1,000 Maui residents are currently missing, including 1 in 4 children who attend Maui schools.

Biden had to be led down the steps of Air Force One once again upon arrival in Maui, as the President waited for First Lady Jill Biden to guide him down the staircase of the plane. Biden looked around, seemingly confused by his surroundings.

After multiple vacations and refusals to comment on the crisis, Biden takes no questions as he finally arrives for few hours in Maui pic.twitter.com/sCzW79Obbq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

Biden then took a ride on his Marine One helicopter to Lahaina, Maui. He could be seen smiling at reporters as he exited the helicopter. What is wrong with this President?

Biden exits Marine One with a smile as he touches down in Lahaina, Maui pic.twitter.com/IkI7TNgo1M — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

Totally lost! How embarrassing for our Nation. It appears as if Biden is not vacationing by choice, but by necessity.