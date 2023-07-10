Biden Appears Extremely Confused At Windsor Castle (Video)

Charles III, King of Great Britain escorted a visibly doddering President of the United States around Windsor Castle today during their first meeting since the King’s coronation.

Videos by Rare

King Charles III shows a confused Joe Biden around Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/YzpcIo4ngo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

The ever-gracious King Charles III even acted to ensure the personal safety of America’s President, guiding him and allowing Biden put his hand on the King’s back, breaking the biggest taboo of interacting with the British monarch – one does not touch the monarch unless the monarch initiates contact. An ever-polite spokesperson for the royal family said the President’s action was a “wonderful symbol of warmth and affection,” because that’s just the kind of good old chaps the Brits are.

President Biden and King Charles talked about many issues, including climate change and the development of sustainable energy sources. These energy sources now include open discussions on expanding nuclear power, long-opposed by Democrats and their environmentalist supporters, and probably because even environmentalists have realized that they don’t like freezing to death in winter.

An additional issue discussed with President Biden was how to walk over to the receiving line, as seen below by the good old chap gently leading the President by the hand so he doesn’t end up in Ireland by accident.

Biden is confused again pic.twitter.com/02yMRCdLty — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

The Brits are renowned for their ability to keep up appearances, and they definitely had their hands full smiling politely while leading around Joe Biden so he didn’t trip up the stairs. Of course, the Brits are bound to look happy after realizing they finally have their chance to recapture Boston.