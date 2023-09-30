Biden Appears Extremely Confused During Milley Retirement Ceremony (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared to be extremely confused during General Mark Milley’s retirement ceremony yesterday. While standing with Milley and his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Biden looked around as if he had no idea where he was.

It seemed like Biden, for a moment, forgot what he was doing standing there with Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley. See Biden’s confused moment below…

Biden is confused again pic.twitter.com/59GQK4Z0v7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2023

During his remarks at the retirement ceremony, Biden claimed that he is proud to have ‘served’ with Mark Milley. This statement would appear to be a tremendous insult to Americans who have actually served in the Military.

See Biden making this insulting statement below…

Biden says he's "so damn proud to serve with" General Mark Milley pic.twitter.com/ByzvquPfwm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2023

It was yet another embarrassing performance for President Joe Biden at Mark Milley’s retirement ceremony. When will Congress actually address Biden’s failing health?

How long will House Republicans chase corruption charges while Biden can barely complete a sentence? The best and most relevant case against Joe Biden is his health, and America knows that.

Polls show that an overwhelming majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, have concerns about Biden’s health heading into the 2024 Election. Congress is knowingly ignoring the most unifying political point of our time.