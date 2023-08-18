Biden Creeps Out Foreign Leaders At Camp David (Video)

President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kashida today. While welcoming those leaders to Camp David, Biden could be seen looking confused and extending his arms to his side.

He then shakes hands with both of the leaders, and then forces them to shake hands with each other. Biden then says to them, “You guys missing lunch?”

See a clip of that moment below…

Reporters shouted question to Biden as the death toll in Maui continues to rise. Biden simply ignored the reporters, shuffling away from them with Prime Minister Kishida and President Yoon. See a clip of that moment below…

It would appear from these clips that other world leaders simply don’t know how to handle Joe Biden in his current state of mind. They seem uneasy, and who wouldn’t be?

Why does Biden appear to be so confused every single time he steps into the eyes of the public? America, and the world, are at serious risk with this man leading our Nation.

What do you think?

