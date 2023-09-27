Biden Appears To Fall Asleep During Council of Advisors Meeting (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared to nearly fall asleep today during a meeting of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in San Francisco, California. Footage from the event shows Biden struggling to keep his eyes open, as if the President is fighting the urge to doze off.

Keep in mind, this meeting happened in the middle of the afternoon. Why does Congress continue to ignore Biden’s clear struggles? See Biden nearly falling asleep below…

Joe Biden seems to keep falling asleep in meeting with his Science and Technology Advisors…. pic.twitter.com/KuUVCKcBkT — Rare (@Rare) September 27, 2023

This moment comes after Biden almost fell down the short staircase of Air Force One just yesterday when arriving in Michigan to participate in the United Auto Workers picket line. Biden spoke at the picket line for just 87 seconds. After his brief speech, Biden wandered away from the picket line, sending Secret Service scrambling after him. See a clip of that moment below…

After speaking at UAW picket line in Michigan, Joe Biden walks the wrong way, leaving Secret Service and staff scrambling to follow him: pic.twitter.com/9jq5XsLFRH — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 26, 2023

