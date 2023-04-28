Biden Asks Air Force Member “Can I Hold It?” During Awkward and Embarrassing Event (Video)

President Joe Biden hosted the Air Force Falcons at the White House today. Biden only lasted 12 total minutes at the event, but made many evident gaffes during the short period of time.

Biden told the Falcons that they would “be stuck” with Biden as their commencement speaker. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden: "You're gonna be stuck with me being your commencement speaker" pic.twitter.com/7cqRJFrRNg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

Later on, Biden ranted about the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, saying that Milley used to play ice hockey. Biden can be quoted as saying “…and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley — he played hockey and you wouldn’t wanna screw around with me if you had your uniform on I don’t think…”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "…and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley — he played hockey and you wouldn't wanna screw around with me if you had your uniform on I don't think…" pic.twitter.com/xEtA0Ra1ng — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

While taking a photo with the team, Biden looked at the helmet being held by the players. He then blurted out “Where I’m going tonight, I might need that helmet”. What does that mean? See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Where I'm going tonight, I might need that helmet" pic.twitter.com/1qv6AWRV0U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

The strangest moment of all came when Biden quietly said to an Air Force player “can I hold it?” as he clutched the football helmet. The man then hands over the helmet to Biden, who hands it directly back to the man. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden exited the event after only 12 minutes. See a clip of that swift exit below…

Biden scurries away from the Air Force Falcons after just 12 minutes.



Yesterday, Biden spent almost 45 minutes fielding questions from, and walking around with, his staffers' children. pic.twitter.com/b0B9bDDVgm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023