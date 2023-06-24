Biden At Abortion Event: “I’m Jill Biden’s Husband And Kamala’s Running Mate… Y’all Think I’m Kidding?” (Video)

President Joe Biden spent his night last night pandering to liberal women at a Biden-Harris campaign event. Biden appeared with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The event comes on the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Politico hit Biden today, saying that he is unable to even say the word ‘abortion’. See a portion of that article below…

Biden can barely say the word, but ‘abortion’ is set to define his 2024 pitch President Joe Biden has never hidden the fact that his Catholic roots can make it difficult to be a politician in favor of abortion rights. In fact, he still rarely uses the word “abortion” at all.

But as the 2024 election comes into focus, Biden is poised to run the most overtly abortion rights platform of any general election candidate in political history as he and his team navigate the first presidential cycle in the post-Roe era. “I think it’ll continue to be a really galvanizing issue, and we’ll continue to find ways to make it front and center,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez told POLITICO, arguing that abortion rights will increase in salience as more Republican-led states pass anti-abortion laws and news headlines showcase problems arising from the restrictions. Abortion rights are “going to be a major theme in the 2024 campaign,” predicted Ron Klain, Biden’s former White House chief of staff. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/22/biden-abortion-2024-campaign-reelection-00103158

During his event last night, Biden claimed that he is “the husband of Jill Biden, and Kamala’s running mate”. In an obvious attempt to pander to the female audience, is Biden admitting a secret truth?

BIDEN: "I'm Jill's husband and Kamala's running mate. Y'all think I'm kidding." pic.twitter.com/xyISGESGZN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Based on his actions, I assume that there is positively no way that Biden is capable of conducting the demanding duties of the Office of President of the United States.

Is Kamala Harris really running the show? Biden has said that he ‘works for’ Kamala before… See a clip of that moment below…

Biden keeps referring to Kamala Harris as boss:



“I also want to thank my buddy Kamala, who I work for in the White House”



🤷‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/cSrW8nSYEK — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) May 18, 2023

What is actually going on in the White House? Americans have never known less about the operation.