Biden Attacks Republicans As ‘Extreme’ For Demanding Border Security (Video)

President Joe Biden attacked Republicans as ‘extreme’ during a speech held at the White House this afternoon after House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson sent a letter to the Biden Administration saying that any additional aid to Ukraine must be tied to additional funding for security measures at the U.S. Southern Border.

Videos by Rare

The President can be quoted as saying, “Extreme Republicans are playing chicken with our National security, holding Ukraine’s funding hostage for their extreme partisan border policies. Let me be clear, we need real solutions. I support real solutions at the Border. I put forward a comprehensive plan the first day I came into office.”

Joe Biden says “extreme Republicans are playing chicken with our National Security, holding Ukraine’s funding hostage with their extreme partisan border policies” pic.twitter.com/yBQ9GN8MrM — Rare (@Rare) December 6, 2023

During those same remarks, Biden denied having anything to do with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. See a clip of Biden making that statement below…

BREAKING: Biden says "it's a bunch of lies" that he interacted with his son Hunter's foreign business associates pic.twitter.com/RzoTSvn3lJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023