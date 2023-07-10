Biden Attempts To Skip While Walking To British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Video)

President Joe Biden is currently in Britain, preparing for a NATO summit and visit to Finland later this week. Finland has recently joined NATO.

Videos by Rare

During his visit, Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. 10 Downing Street has been the occupancy of the British Prime Minister since 1735.

Upon arriving at 10 Downing Street, Biden showed off his strange walk. During his short walk, it appeared that Biden attempted to skip, briefly breaking into a weird double step, and then immediately stopped and resume his usual stiff walk. What is happening in this clip?

Biden ignored reporters during the walk as well.

See that strange moment below…

Biden, ignoring questions from the press, attempts to skip as he arrives at 10 Downing Street for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/b4tV3KqgSk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Biden sipped tea with Sunak after giving the press an awkward stare. We reported on that moment this morning, but you can also see a clip of it below…

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Biden at 10 Downing Street:



"Joe, we've got a special mug for you!" pic.twitter.com/Gk9IrION0U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

How long is the Washington D.C. establishment going to pretend that everything is ‘just alright’ with Joe Biden?

It would appear that this Administration is attempting to fool the American people into believing that nothing is wrong with Joe Biden. Unfortunately for them, Biden contradicts their statements every single time he steps into public.