Biden Avoids Question On 2024 Election, Shuffles Away From Podium (Video)

President Joe Biden avoided a question today during his remarks on Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires on his 2024 Presidential re-election campaign. A reporter asked Biden, “Are you running?”

Biden responded by turning to his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking him, “are you running?” Mayorkas then responds, saying, “I am not, sir.”

Biden then says, “Okay, alright, thank you.” Biden then shuffles to the door to his right, completely dodging the question about his 2024 run. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden ignored questions about his 2024 run for President just yesterday during a meeting with the Costa Rican President. Biden blankly stared at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy who shouted questions about Biden’s 2024 run. See a clip of that moment below…

Some have speculated that another candidate may emerge in the Democratic Primary field as a challenger to Joe Biden, whose condition appears to worsen by the day. Michelle Obama, and Gavin Newsom are potential names that have been mentioned.

