Biden Avoids Reporters, Struggles Into Helicopter (Video)

While departing the White House yesterday, a line of reporters attempted to ask Joe Biden questions. Biden stayed far away from the crowd, lumbering across the White House lawn.

It is important to remember that Biden made several awkward and embarrassing gaffes yesterday when reporters finally had the chance to ask him some unscripted questions.

Obviously, the Biden staff wants to keep him away from the press. See a clip of Biden ignoring the cameras and struggling into his helicopter below…

Unsurprisingly, Biden takes no questions as he lumbers across the lawn to Marine One pic.twitter.com/Xia7W7boGK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

See a few moments from yesterday when Biden was caught by reporters in the clips below…

Q: "What are you looking for out of Friday's [debt limit negotiations]?"



BIDEN: "Find out what our staffs agreed upon" pic.twitter.com/eAfU2tjixb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

"When you said yesterday that the border could be chaotic for awhile, does that mean you feel your administration was not prepared for the end of Title 42?"



BIDEN: "It takes time to put some of what we want to do in place." pic.twitter.com/xBL1qvDICh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Biden says his call with Xi Jinping — which he has been promising to do for months — is "in progress" pic.twitter.com/Ix5H7s8AcQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Biden even snapped at a reporter, making a sarcastic remark about being a “fortune teller”. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "One of the things I didn't know I had to be as president was a fortune teller" pic.twitter.com/MdmvuZXden — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

As an American, it is almost better to see Joe Biden avoid the camera. While it is important to understand how far his mind has truly deteriorated, at least we avoid the embarrassment.