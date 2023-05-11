Biden Avoids Reporters, Struggles Into Helicopter (Video)

0 Votes 3 Comments

While departing the White House yesterday, a line of reporters attempted to ask Joe Biden questions. Biden stayed far away from the crowd, lumbering across the White House lawn.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

It is important to remember that Biden made several awkward and embarrassing gaffes yesterday when reporters finally had the chance to ask him some unscripted questions.

FOLLOW RARE ON TWITTER!

Obviously, the Biden staff wants to keep him away from the press. See a clip of Biden ignoring the cameras and struggling into his helicopter below…

See a few moments from yesterday when Biden was caught by reporters in the clips below…

Biden even snapped at a reporter, making a sarcastic remark about being a “fortune teller”. See a clip of that moment below…

As an American, it is almost better to see Joe Biden avoid the camera. While it is important to understand how far his mind has truly deteriorated, at least we avoid the embarrassment.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. Working Online from home and earns more than $55 every month. I have received $17365 last month by doing online work from home. Its an easy and simple job to do from home and even a little child can do this online and makes money. Everybody can get this job now and earns more dollars online by just copy and paste this website in browser and then follow.

    instructions to get started right now…….

    Reply

  3. Working Online from home and earns more than $55 every month. I have received $17365 last month by doing online work from home. Its an easy and simple job to do from home and even a little child can do this online and makes money. Everybody can get this job now and earns more dollars online by just copy and paste this website in browser and then follow.

    instructions to get started right now……. CLICK ON MY PROFILE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

‘Scream VI’ Screenwriters Tease the Return of Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker as a Cyborg

Men Wear Gorilla Suits to Scare Yellowstone Tourists Into Thinking They Are a Bear