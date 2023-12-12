Biden Backs Away, Wanders Into The Audience During Philadelphia Visit (Video)

President Joe Biden made a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania yesterday to announce a $22 Million grant to the Philadelphia Fire Department, bailing out the city once again for hemorrhaging money at the taxpayer’s expense.

While attending an event in Philadelphia, Biden awkwardly backed away from a photo with city officials, eventually wandering into the audience with an extremely confused look on his face. What is wrong with the President? See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden awkwardly backs out of photo after speech in Philadelphia… pic.twitter.com/YUzpW6W6Ec — Rare (@Rare) December 11, 2023

See a clip of Biden struggling down the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Philadelphia below…

Biden arrives in Philadelphia (on the smaller plane) for a quick speech and another fundraiser.



He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/9JJqhOMrzq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2023

It was another pitiful showing for the President of the United States in Philadelphia, as his Administration continues to dole handouts to powerful unions in swing states like Pennsylvania leading into the 2024 Election.