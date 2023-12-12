Biden Backs Away, Wanders Into The Audience During Philadelphia Visit (Video)

2 Votes

President Joe Biden made a visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania yesterday to announce a $22 Million grant to the Philadelphia Fire Department, bailing out the city once again for hemorrhaging money at the taxpayer’s expense.

Videos by Rare

While attending an event in Philadelphia, Biden awkwardly backed away from a photo with city officials, eventually wandering into the audience with an extremely confused look on his face. What is wrong with the President? See a clip of that moment below…

See a clip of Biden struggling down the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Philadelphia below…

It was another pitiful showing for the President of the United States in Philadelphia, as his Administration continues to dole handouts to powerful unions in swing states like Pennsylvania leading into the 2024 Election.

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Man Arrested for Posing as Contractor, Moving Into Home and Changing Locks

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Shows Off Smoking Hot Leather Dress In Prime Time