Biden Becomes Enraged, Screams In The Face Of Reporters Over Hunter Biden Evidence (Video)

President Joe Biden absolutely lost his temper with reporters who questioned him about evidence revealed by the House Intelligence Committee surrounding bribe payments made to Joe and Hunter Biden.

These bribes reportedly occurred while Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States under Barack Obama. Hunter Biden’s text messages reveal Hunter was using his father’s position to extort money from Henry Zhao, a Chinese businessman. The Washington Examiner highlights those texts, reporting…

At issue is a July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, the group chairman of China’s Harvest Fund Management, in which Hunter Biden used his father’s name to demand a payment and apparently threaten the Chinese businessman. “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden wrote. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction,” he continued. “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.” https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/white-house-hammered-hunter-biden-text-message-chinese-associate

As you can see in the portion of the article included above, Hunter Biden claimed that his father was sitting with him, waiting for a call from the Chinese businessman.

When reporters questioned Biden about this matter today, he absolutely snapped. He first shouted “NO!”, he then followed up with an angrier “NO!”, coming close to the reporters asking him questions. See a clip of that insane moment below…

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"



Biden: “No, I wasn’t.”



Reporter: “Were you?”



Biden *yelling*: “No!” pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023