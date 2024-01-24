Biden Becomes Enraged, Starts Screaming Again At United Auto Workers Conference (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks today from the United Auto Workers Conference in Washington D.C.. During his remarks, President Joe Biden became enraged, and started to scream into the microphone once again.

We showed you a clip of Biden screaming at the White House just a few weeks ago at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting. Why does this President struggle to control his volume?

See a clip of Biden screaming today at the United Auto Workers Conference below…

Biden’s speech was interrupted at one point by protestors chanting ‘UAW’. Biden looked bewildered by the chant, staring blankly into the audience. See a clip of that below…

What do you think?

