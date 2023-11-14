Biden Becomes Enraged While Shuffling Off Stage, Snaps At Reporter (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered an address on Climate Change today from the Eisenhower Executive Office building in Washington D.C.

During his speech, Biden struggled to read the teleprompter, slurring his words together at several points. See an example of Biden struggling to read his teleprompter below…

After struggling to deliver his remarks, the President could be seen turning his back to the podium, shuffling away from reporters who were shouting out questions. One reporter asked Biden, “Can you address the hostages directly and give them a message of hope?”

Biden turned around from his shuffle with a look of anger, shouting back at the reporter, “Yes I can, I’ve been talking with the people involved every single day.”

See a clip of Biden shouting at the reporter in a moment of rage in the clip below…

Embarrassing!

What do you think?

