Biden: “Before I Say Even More What’s On My Mind, I’m Now Gonna Leave This Podium” (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused during his remarks today on the creation of monuments for Civil Rights figures Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley.

At one point of his speech, Biden mumbled about banning books, barely changing his voice at all. He looked out into the crowd, seeming lost and confused. The President can be quoted as saying, “Did you ever think we’d be talking about banning books in America? Banning history? I’m serious!”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Did you ever think we'd be talking about banning books in America? Banning history? I'm serious!" pic.twitter.com/Nxe61HFlHd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

We also showed a clip earlier of Biden beginning his speech with a creepy smile and strange joke, saying, “I’m not gonna tell you to whisper to me.” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I'm not gonna tell you to whisper to me" pic.twitter.com/qJnBk0LMTN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

When concluding his speech, Biden made an ominous statement, saying, “Before I say even more what’s on my mind, I’m now gonna leave this podium.” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Before I say even more what's on my mind, I'm now gonna leave this podium" pic.twitter.com/P4wzS3W2jU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

It truly is difficult to imagine what Biden is thinking about, if anything at all!