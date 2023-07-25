Biden Begins Remarks With Creepy Grin: “I’m Not Gonna Tell You To Whisper To Me” (Video)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke from the White House this morning. Biden is signing a directive to create several monuments to civil rights figures Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley.

Biden began his remarks by creepily smiling at the audience, then saying, “I’m not gonna tell you to whisper to me”. What is Biden talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I'm not gonna tell you to whisper to me" pic.twitter.com/qJnBk0LMTN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Biden then seemed to come clean about his ‘involvement’ in the Civil Rights movement, which has been overhyped and overplayed by Biden and his allies for years. The President can be quoted as saying, “It was a lesson I learned coming out of — not like real leaders in the civil rights movement — but when I came out of the civil rights movement as a kid as a public defender…”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "It was a lesson I learned coming out of — not like real leaders in the civil rights movement — but when I came out of the civil rights movement as a kid as a public defender…" pic.twitter.com/b2PIkRluy8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2023

Biden appeared extremely confused during his speech. It appears that this President’s condition worsens with each passing day. How long will it be before the Democrats are forced to come to terms with the reality of Biden’s declining health?

Having a man that struggles to this extent to read a speech from a teleprompter in charge of the nuclear launch codes is more than terrifying. It is insanity.