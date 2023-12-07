Biden Begs Audience To Clap During Disastrous Tribal Nations Summit Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden held a disastrous speech on Wednesday for the Tribal Nations Summit, making several embarrassing mistakes, and even begging thew audience to clap for him at one point during his speech. You could say that Biden had a ‘Jeb Bush moment’.

At one point, Biden referred to the landmark ‘Bears Ears’ as ‘Beers Ears’, covering his tracks by telling a story that probably never happened about a small child that asked him to protect the landmark. See a clip of Biden making that gaffe below…

Biden begged the audience to clap during another portion of his speech, saying, “You should be clapping, this is the first time this has happened… Come on, guys!” See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Why does everybody in Washington D.C. continue to pretend like everything is fine with Joe Biden? Why does nobody have the guts to address his very evident cognitive decline?