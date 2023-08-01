Biden Bikes For Second Day In A Row During 10 Day Delaware Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden was captured by cameras biking near his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware today amid his extensive 10 day vacation at the property. Keep in mind, this is the same property in which illegally held classified documents were discovered.

Knowing about Hunter Biden and his extensive drug-use and affiliation with known predatory foreign business entities, we must ask if Hunter Biden had access to Biden’s beach home in Delaware. Presumably, Hunter would have free-reign over the property… the same property that was housing illegally held classified documents.

We posted about Biden’s biking outing yesterday, highlighting that 70% of Americans claim to be struggling with price increases as Biden vacations. See the clip of Biden biking yesterday below…

Biden, on vacation at the beach, is out for a leisurely bike ride.



He did not stop nor answer any questions — probably to avoid falling over.pic.twitter.com/wTpY7EHhyv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

See the video of Biden biking today in the clip below…

Biden again ignores reporters as he enjoys his second leisurely bike ride in Delaware in as many days.



He still hasn't addressed why he lied when he repeatedly insisted he never spoke with his son, Hunter, about his business dealings. pic.twitter.com/4MbpfaKvvY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2023

Does Joe Biden’s vacation have anything to do with the Hunter Biden situation? Why has this President not answered any questions about his repeated false statements that he had ‘nothing to do’ with Hunter’s business dealings?