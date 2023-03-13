Biden Blames Trump For Silicon Valley Bank Failure (Video)

President Biden spoke this morning in a national address following the collapse and government takeover of the Silicon Valley Bank. Signature Bank, the second failure, occurred yesterday.

During his speech, Biden claimed that the Obama Administration had regulated banks, but that Trump de-regulated them, leading to the collapse last week.

Accepting no responsibility for the current state of the economy, Biden simply blamed Trump. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden said that the management of the banks would be fired. See a clip of that below…

Biden announced that investors in the Silicon Valley Bank would not be compensated for their investment, but that depositors would be protected. See that moment below…

Upon the media beginning to ask questions, Biden literally bolted away from the stage. He claimed to be ‘on the way to California’ at the beginning of the speech. See him run below..

That pretty much sums up the Biden Administration, doesn’t it? When things get tough, just run away.

We are in for one hell of a financial crisis with somebody like this at the helm of our Nation.

What do you think?

