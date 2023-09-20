Biden Bores World Leaders, Struggles To Read Prepared Statement From Notes (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared to disgust and bore world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his recent appearance. Biden could be seen reading a prepared statement from his usual note cards.

Videos by Rare

As Biden read his cards, struggling to do so, world leaders could be seen blankly staring into space, seeming as if they were about to fall asleep. It appeared as if a look of worry was overtaking them, and that they were realizing just how inept Joe Biden truly is.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “And, uh, we are, we are also discussing the potential for a new critical minerals dialogue to strengthen our energy security and supply chains for years to come, and third, we are launching a new initiative on disability rights, and I want to thank you all for your fruitful conversation today which has already taken place, and I look forward to working with all of you to do even more in the future.”

See a clip of Biden making that statement below…

Was Biden reading his pre-written remarks for the first time? pic.twitter.com/4LdCXPTTXZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

It seems that after laughing at President Trump, world leaders are now coming to grips with the fact that Trump has been replaced by a man that can barely complete a coherent sentence.