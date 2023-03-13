Biden Budget Director Cannot Say Whether U.S. Banking System Is ‘Safe and Secure’ (Video)

President Biden’s top budget advisor Shalanda Young was asked a simple question during an interview with CNN over the weekend. The question was “so you can tell the American people… that the U.S. banking system is safe and secure?”

Young refused to answer the question, stating that the question was under the jurisdiction of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. See a clip of that moment below…

Videos by Rare

This comes as bank runs are currently underway across the State of California. A video below shows customers lined up outside of ‘First Republic Bank’ in Los Angeles. People are moving to take all of their money out of the banking system.

I’ve never seen a bank run in Brentwood Los Angeles in over 40 years — this is at first republic bank branch. People standing in rain pic.twitter.com/k31PqqpyO3 — pjb.eth (@Dr_PhillipB) March 11, 2023

With such large, catastrophic issues facing our banking system, what is Joe Biden doing? In a press conference this morning, he bolted from the podium as reporters began to ask questions. See a clip of that moment below…

JUST IN – Biden walks away without taking questions on banks failure pic.twitter.com/ZHAfJiVzwq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 13, 2023

Nobody has any kind of answers in this Administration. They simply want to blame each other as our Nation descends into total chaos.

Our entire economy rests on banking. Cash supplies were low already. If people begin running to the bank to withdrawal everything, banks will begin to fail like never before… and who will stop it?

Do we have any hope that Biden and crew will step up and manage the situation effectively? There is literally zero chance of that happening.

We are at the mercy of the situation, all because of a failed, senile President. If only we had President Trump in this dire time.