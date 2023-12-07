Biden Budget Director Says She Is ‘Shocked’ That Republicans Want To Secure The Border (Video)

Biden Budget Director Shalanda Young claimed on CNN this week that she was ‘shocked’ to read a letter from House Speaker Mike Johnson in which Johnson stated that House Republicans would only approve additional funding to Ukraine if the Democrats provide additional resources to close the U.S. Southern Border.

Videos by Rare

Biden is reportedly willing to negotiate on these terms, after launching attacks against House Republicans as being ‘extreme’ for demanding Biden address the Southern Border. This signals a potential massive win for the new House Speaker, and for Americans everywhere who are fed up with the situation occurring at the Southern Border.

Since Biden has taken office, millions of undocumented immigrants have poured across the Border, overwhelming cities like Los Angeles, Portland, New York City, and others. Border Patrol has even apprehended several radical Islamic terrorists who attempted to enter the United States through Biden’s porous Southern Border.

Shalanda Young, Biden’s Budget Director, claimed she was shocked to see Republicans in the House demanding answers for Biden’s border. See a clip of Young making that statement on CNN below…

Biden Budget Director Shalanda Young says she is "stunned" Republicans want to secure the southern border before sending billions of dollars to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3vbsKXvIje — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2023

While the new deal being worked out by Speaker Mike Johnson and the D.C. Democrats may help to curtail the influx of illegal immigrants surging through the Southern Border, it will undoubtedly do nothing to apprehend and deport the millions who have already entered the Country.

In order to truly enforce the law, Republicans must once again control the White House, and with somebody with enough of a spine to actually deport individuals who entered our Nation unlawfully.