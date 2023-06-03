Biden Bumps His Head While Deboarding Marine One (Video)

President Joe Biden bumped his head while deboarding Marine One yesterday. This occurred moment before Biden told reporters that he was “sandbagged” with his arms extended. We reported on that moment yesterday.

See Biden hitting the top of his head on the Marine One helicopter yesterday in the clip below…

FULL VIDEO: Biden bumps his head as he gets off Marine One, then tells reporters he "got sandbagged" yesterday at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/rms7HKV64S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023

This moment came on the same day that Biden took a devastating fall on the stage of the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. Cadets raced to pick the President off of the stage as he struggled to his feet, unable to stand without assistance. See a clip of that moment below…

President Joe Biden appeared to bang his head on the helicopter door while exiting Marine One Thursday afternoon, just hours after falling on stage during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony. Reporters waiting for Biden on the South Lawn of the White House watched as the president hit his forehead while stepping out of the helicopter. While Biden did not appear to suffer any immediate injuries, he rubbed his head where it was hit as he walked across the lawn. “I got sandbagged,” the president stopped and said to reporters, apparently referring to his recent tumble that he claims was caused by a bag of sand on the stage. “No questions, no” Biden told reporters before walking away. After delivering the commencement address at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday, Biden took a shocking fall as he left the podium. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-hits-head-exiting-marine-one-sandbagged-air-force-ceremony

It is time to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Joe Biden from office. Our World is in danger with this man sitting in the White House.