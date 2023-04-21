Biden Burns Hands On Desk, Mumbles Through Another Incoherent Speech (Video)

NOTE: This Article Contains Factual Evidence As Well As Opinions From Author

President Joe Biden held an event on the White House Lawn today in order to sign an Executive Order pertaining the ‘environmental justice’.

Reuters reports on that order…

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing every single federal agency to work toward “environmental justice for all” and improve the lives of communities hit hardest by toxic pollution and climate change. The order will establish a new Office of Environmental Justice within the White House to coordinate efforts across the government, and requires federal agencies to notify communities if toxic substances are released from a federal facility. Reuters

During the signing of the order, Biden put his hands on the desk and began to touch it frantically, saying to reporters ‘the desk is hot’. See a clip of that moment below…

Remember, Biden has not visited East Palestine, Ohio once since the disastrous train derailment occurred back in February. He could not care less about our environment.

Biden claimed that under this order, “Environmental Justice’ will be the ‘responsibility of every agency. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Under this order, environmental justice will become the responsibility of every single federal agency." pic.twitter.com/b5g7G65vbM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2023

During a moment of the speech, Biden trailed off into his incoherent mumbling. A calling card of nearly every appearance he makes in public. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "And the chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Brenda (unintelligible mumbling)…" pic.twitter.com/RO112nidWT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2023

Biden continues to struggle tremendously on a daily basis, all for the World to see. America has never been more vulnerable.

It is beyond insane that the House Republicans have not even discussed a serious play at the 25th Amendment. America is in serious trouble, trouble directly caused by the senility of our current President.