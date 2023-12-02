Biden Calls Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘Dung Chow Ping’ (Video)

During a recent set of remarks, President Biden mistakenly referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as ‘dung chow ping’. Some have speculated that Biden accidentally said the name of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, but we really don’t know what exactly Biden was trying to say.

Either way, Deng Xiaoping died in 1997, three years before this reporter was even born. He was born all the way back in 1904, and has been dead for nearly 30 years. Even if Biden was talking about Deng Xiaoping, it’s still an incredibly revealing and embarrassing statement. Remember, Biden did say earlier this year that Putin is ‘losing the war in Iraq’, while attempting to talk about Ukraine.

In a transcript released by the White House, the word Deng Xiaoping is crossed out in the speech, as White House staff are trying to portray the image that Biden simply said the name of the wrong leader. Above the crossed out ‘Deng Xiaoping’ is the name ‘Xi Jinping’. See a portion of that transcript below…

