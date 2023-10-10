Biden Calls Hamas ‘Mas’ During Remarks (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today from the White House to reaffirm the United States’ support for Israel after the most recent attacks committed by Hamas. During his remarks, Biden referred to Hamas as ‘mas’, incorrectly stating the name of the organization.

How could Biden possibly make policy decisions if he is incapable of remembering who is involved in the conflicts that are currently ongoing? See a clip of Biden calling Hamas, ‘mas’, below…

Joe Biden says “MAS offers nothing but terror and bloodshed”… pic.twitter.com/w4l3pbvRdK — Rare (@Rare) October 10, 2023

As you can see, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were standing behind Biden while he delivered these remarks, each of them with a stern look on their faces. Are they trying to act serious?

How could Americans possibly be comforted by Biden’s statement on the Israel conflict when he can’t even remember the name of the organization that carried out the attack? This is sadly just another example of Biden embarrassing himself, and the United States.

Total embarrassment!