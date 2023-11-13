Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘President’ At Vegas Golden Knights Ceremony (Video)

President Joe Biden met with the NHL Champion Las Vegas Golden Knights in at the White House today in Washington DC. During his meeting with the Golden Knights, Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as ‘President’.

This is not the first time that Biden has referred to Harris as ‘President’. President Joe Biden has often referred to Kamala Harris as ‘President’, raising questions about Biden’s mental acuity and leaving Americans questioning who is truly in control of the Biden-Harris White House. Biden has even gone as far as to call Kamala Harris ‘his boss’ in the past.

During the Golden Knights ceremony at the White House today, Biden can be quoted as saying, “President [Kamala] Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way…” See a clip of Biden making that statement below…

Why does Biden continue to call Kamala Harris the President, and how much power does Harris actually hold in the Biden White House? It’s a question worth asking, especially with the American economy continuing to sink, with price increases and inflation gouging the average American family to the point of financial distress.