Biden Calls LL Cool J ‘Boy’ During Phoenix Awards Dinner (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Saturday at the Phoenix Awards Dinner with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. During his speech, Biden claimed that he has ‘rebuilt the economy,’ and ‘vaccinated’ the country.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “When I came to office, this nation was flat on its back. I knew what to do — I vaccinated the nation and rebuilt the economy.” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "When I came to office, this nation was flat on its back. I knew what to do — I vaccinated the nation and rebuilt the economy" pic.twitter.com/fJZVcb4Q1C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

Later on during his speech, Biden referred to rapper LL Cool J as ‘boy’, sparking backlash nationwide. Why does Biden always refer to black people as ‘boy’? Biden couldn’t even say ‘LL Cool J’ correctly, saying ‘LL J Cool J’.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “LL J Cool J, uhh, by the way, that boy’s got— that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

See a clip of that shocking statement below…

BIDEN: "LL J Cool J, uhh, by the way, that boy's got— that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs" pic.twitter.com/ulCQRkEp0l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

Total embarrassment!