Biden Calls Senator Joe Manchin “JoJo” During Strange Moment Of Speech (Video)

When President Biden held remarks yesterday at the White House, supposedly to talk about ‘investing in America’, he started off his speech by pointing out Senator Joe Manchin in the crowd.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “I like the fact that Joe Manchin is standing all this time. He’s a friend. Hi JoJo, how are you, pal?” Keep in mind, Manchin has stalled multiple Biden bills in the Senate.

After it’s been rumored that Senator Joe Manchin is being recruited to mount a third party presidential run in 2024, President Biden awkwardly singles him out at a White House event:



"I like the fact Joe Manchin's standing all this time. He's a friend. Hi JoJo, how are ya, pal?"

Politico currently describes that Manchin is “at war” with this Administration over their proposed climate bill.

The bill would ultimately destroy coal in Manchin’s State of West Virginia. That article from Politico reads…

Sen. Joe Manchin has been at war with the administration for months over its implementation of last year’s landmark climate law. He is even accusing President Joe Biden of breaking a promise to him. “They’re going to try to screw me,” the West Virginia Democrat said earlier this year of White House officials. But nearly two dozen congressional aides, members of Congress, administration officials and lobbyists are questioning Manchin’s full account of the negotiations and wondering how one of the Inflation Reduction Act’s authors came to be so bent on attacking his own law — along with his own party. The dispute is coloring the administration’s relationship with a pivotal lawmaker who has torpedoed some of Biden’s nominees because of his disagreements with the president’s climate and energy policies. Manchin is also in the midst of deciding his own political future, which could include a run for reelection in a red state where the climate law is deeply unpopular, or a third-party bid for president. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/25/manchin-biden-electric-vehicles-00102460

Is Biden trying to intimidate Manchin?