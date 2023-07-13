Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Vladimir’ During NATO Meeting (Video)

During his recent NATO Summit speech, President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as ‘Vladimir’. It appears that Biden mixed up the names of Zelenskyy and Putin, whose first name in Vladimir.

If Biden is incapable of remembering the name of Zelenskyy, who is standing literally right next to him, how can we expect Biden to make informed decisions about the conflict? After saying the wrong name, Biden begins to stutter heavily. He stops, then says “I shouldn’t be so familiar… Mr. Zelenskyy and I,” and then continues.

Does Biden actually think that Zelenskyy’s name is Vladimir?

See a clip of Biden referring to Zelenskyy as ‘Vladimir’ below…

🚨 Biden calls Zelensky ‘Vladimir’ during NATO remarks pic.twitter.com/tz7OfPwhhR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 13, 2023

Biden made a similar mistake yesterday during his speech at Vildius University in Lithuania. The President can be quoted as saying, “Russia could end this war tomorrow by…ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia! I mean by Russia on Ukraine.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Russia could end this war tomorrow by…ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia! I mean by Russia on Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/Iio1tL4Akl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

If this President is incapable of even remembering what nations are involved in this conflict, how can expect him to be an effective leader? How could Biden possibly be making decisions for the Nation at this point?

It would appear that Biden is not the one making decisions. Instead, a nameless, faceless bureaucratic state which lurks behind him is manning the controls of government. The damage that these puppeteers have done to our Nation, and the world, far surpasses the misdeeds of any other Presidential Administration in US history.

Just for laughs, perhaps a reporter should ask Biden more simple questions. “Do you know where you are right now, sir?” would be a great start. Odds are that Biden has no clue.