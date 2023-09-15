Biden Can’t Stop Coughing, Rushes Out Of Room After Question On Hunter (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to speak today during his remarks from the White House, coughing repeatedly and struggling to clear his throat throughout his speech. See a clip of Biden struggling to speak during his address this morning below…

Biden does not sound well today pic.twitter.com/QFOpK2Nt1s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2023

President Joe Biden also mispronounced the name of his Labor Secretary Julie Su, calling her ‘Julie Shoe.’ See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

BIDEN: "Acting Labor Secretary Julie Shoe"



It's Julie Su. pic.twitter.com/0psShUktzC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2023

Eventually, Biden rushed away from the podium. He answered no questions from the press, darting out of the room as reporters shouted questions about Hunter Biden’s indictment and the President’s involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Watch Biden rush out of the room in the clip below…

"Should Hunter get a pardon, Mr. President!?"



BIDEN: *walks away and shuts door* pic.twitter.com/gm1pmxKvGX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2023

Remember, it was just days ago when Karine Jean-Pierre pulled the exact same move at her daily White House press briefing. Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions on Hunter Biden throughout her press conference, and eventually scurried out of the room as quickly as possible. This Administration obviously feels that they can simply ignore questions from the press.

Is Joe Biden scared of implicating himself while talking to the press about his son’s business dealings?

