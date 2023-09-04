Biden Can’t Stop Saying ‘Guess What’ During Labor Day Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks today at the Annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his speech, Biden appeared to struggle. He stuttered repeatedly, seemingly getting lost in his words at the podium.

Videos by Rare

At one point, Biden addressed concerns about his age. 77% of American voters, including a whopping 69% of Democrats, have concerns about Biden’s age and the obvious cognitive decline that we see present itself day in, and day out.

Biden can be quoted as saying about his age, “I’ll tell you what, someone said, you know, “that Biden, he’s getting old man, I’ll tell you what,” Well guess what? Guess what? I like how can, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I, I, I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m gonna continue to do it with your help.”

That’s THREE “Guess What?” questions in twenty seconds. See a clip of that bizarre statement below…

Joe Biden says “The only thing that comes with age is a little wisdom”. pic.twitter.com/L8Hz4mSLib — Rare (@Rare) September 4, 2023

Why does this President seem so confused every single time that he appears in public? Why is Congress not addressing his seemingly obvious cognitive decline?

Investigation take time, work, effort, and even luck. When even 69% of Democrats agree that Biden has serious cognitive issues, the evidence is indisputable.

Biden’s health, not his corruption, is the easiest way to get him out of the White House. Just watch him for a few days.