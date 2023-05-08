Biden CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Resigns From Her Position

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, President Biden’s lead on his COVID-19 policies from the first day he took office, announced her abrupt departure from her position on Friday.

Walensky announced that she will step down as CDC Director on June 30th, 2023. Politco reports on her departure…

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who guided President Joe Biden’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic from his first day in office, is leaving her post, the White House announced Friday.

Her announcement comes days before the Biden administration plans to end the public health emergency in place since early 2020, and at a time when Covid fears have receded and life mostly returned to a pre-pandemic normal.

But the path there was far rockier than anticipated when Biden took office. Deaths from the disease remained at high levels as the Omicron variant took hold in the fall of 2021, and as many Americans refused vaccination.

Last summer, Walensky launched a reorganization of the CDC, acknowledging that its “performance did not reliably meet expectations” during the pandemic.

She said she wanted to modernize the agency and rehabilitate its reputation.

In a statement, Biden said, “Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.”

In an internal email announcing her departure, Walensky wrote that she would step down on June 30.

She gave no specific reason for the decision to resign, writing that “at this pivotal moment for our nation and public health, having worked together to accomplish so much over the last two-plus years, it is with mixed emotions that I will step down.”

Walensky touted the administration’s Covid response, the CDC’s decision to declare racism a serious public health threat and its efforts to contain mpox among the accomplishments on her watch.

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” she wrote.

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/05/cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-leaving-00095583