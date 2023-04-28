Biden Challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sits Down With ABC News To Discuss His 2024 Run (Video)

Democrat challenger to President Biden Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is holding a surprising 19% in the polls following his announcement for President of the United States weeks ago.

Kennedy Jr. is by far the most formidable challenger to Biden in the Democrat primary. Despite his rising popularity, the Democrats have announced that they will not allow Kennedy Jr. to debate Biden.

This is a move that even angered Democrats, as covered by Fox News.

Kennedy Jr. recently sat down with ABC News to discuss his run for President in 2024, discussing a wide array of topics. The interview began with ABC corespondent Linsey Davis asking Kennedy why he decided to run for President, he answered…

“I felt like my Country was being taken away from me. I felt like I wanted my children to grow up with the same pride in our Country and the same love of our Country. The same idea that we had this idealism, these opportunities in our country. That we had communities that were filled with dignity and we were an exemplary nation. Those things are being lost.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr. blamed the rise of corporatism in America, and what he described as “an addiction to war” for America’s sudden decline.

Being an environmental lawyer for the last 40 years, RFK Jr. claims that there is no politician who understands how to fix regulatory agencies better than himself,

ABC corespondent Linsey Davis railed against Kennedy Jr. during the interview, saying that he has been too critical of government agencies such as the CIA.

