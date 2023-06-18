Biden Claims Chinese Spy Balloon Was ‘Embarrassing’ For China (Video)

In one of the more shameless statements that he has made during his first term as President of the United States, Joe Biden claimed on Friday that the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the entire contiguous United States earlier this year was a “embarrassment for China”.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Biden and his Administration were caught lying about the balloon, as intelligence agencies reportedly knew about the balloon as it took off in mainland China. Biden officials denied any knowledge of the balloon at the time.

The balloon was strictly for surveillance, and it achieved its goal. It was able to fly undisturbed over many military installations located in the contiguous United States.

See Biden laughably dismiss this balloon as “an embarrassment” for China below…

Biden says the Chinese spy balloon he let surveil the entire United States before shooting it down over the ocean "was more embarrassing than it was intentional" for China. pic.twitter.com/PeyyYfqwJ1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

We reported on that balloon at the time…

The Pentagon announced today that China has deployed a maneuverable balloon over the contiguous United States. Pentagon Spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder also confirmed that the balloon has a “large surveillance payload”. China has deployed a spy device over the United States. What is the Pentagon’s response? They claim that the balloon will remain over the United States for ‘a few days’. See a clip of that below… Pentagon says Chinese Spy Balloon will hover over the continental United States "for a few days." pic.twitter.com/yWCzBR35KU — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 3, 2023 The Pentagon is openly allowing the Communist Chinese to spy on Americans. https://rare.us/rare-news/pentagon-cowers-to-communist-china-on-chinese-spy-balloon-video/

Under no circumstance was this balloon an ’embarrassment’ to China. It was a display of who is really in control of our government.

Our willing inaction proved to the Chinese, and the rest of the world, that it is open season. The Chinese proved that our leaders have no interest in defending anybody, or anything other than their own power.