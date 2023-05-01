Biden Claims To Have Brought Home ‘Wrongfully Detainees’ From ‘Iranda’ (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke at the White House correspondents dinner over the weekend. His speech was full of mistakes and strange gaffes.

At one point during the speech, Biden claimed that he has brought home ‘wrongful detainees’ from the Country of ‘Iranda’. Iranda is not a real place. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden also said that it was ‘tradition’ in Washington D.C. to ‘underestimate me and Kamala’. Biden also claimed that the two have a “record to be proud of”. See a clip of that moment below…

Attendees joked about President Biden and his documents scandal, in which the President was discovered to have classified material in his Delaware home dating back to the time he served in the U.S. Senate.

See a clip of that moment below…

NPR news reports on that dinner

Biden, 80, nodded to recent media coverage about his age as he seeks another four-year term.

“Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue,” he said, before sharing his perspective: “You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That’s simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?”

“Call me old, I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient, I say I’m wise” Biden said. He then joked: “You say I’m over the hill, Don Lemon would say, ‘That’s a man in his prime,'” dragging the former CNN anchor days after Lemon was fired following his sexist and ageist comments made against Nikki Haley.

https://www.npr.org/2023/04/30/1172923281/biden-makes-fun-of-his-age-at-the-white-house-correspondents-dinner

