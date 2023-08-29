Biden Claims ‘White Supremacy’ Is The Biggest Threat To The United States (Video)

President Biden delivered remarks yesterday at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. During his remarks, Biden claimed that the largest threat to the United States is ‘white supremacy.’

Videos by Rare

The President can be quoted as saying, “The U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland.”

Remember, this is the same President that has gouged the American people with record inflation, allowed the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan, and continues to stoke world conflict in Ukraine. I don’t think the non-existent issue of white supremacy is a large threat to the United States. I think Joe Biden and his Administration are far more dangerous to our Nation.

See a clip of Joe Biden making that statement below…

BIDEN: "The U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland" pic.twitter.com/g6PwdxDrm0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

Biden also struggled to read from the teleprompter during this appearance, saying, “He pursued a righteous calling that threw him brought him back here — I was gonna say threw him back here, but it brought him back here, kinda threw him as well, back here to Washington.”

See a clip of Biden struggling to read the teleprompter below…

BIDEN VS. TELEPROMPTER: "He pursued a righteous calling that threw him brought him back here — I was gonna say threw him back here, but it brought him back here, kinda threw him as well, back here to Washington." pic.twitter.com/vD5D8f4QRH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

COMPLETELY LOST!