Biden Closes His Eyes, Mumbles Incoherently During Meeting With Israeli President Herzog (Video)

A scary moment occurred at the White House today when Joe Biden met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. While the press stood before them, Biden closed his eyes, holding his fists up to his chin. He mumbled, barely able to enunciate the words.

Israeli President Herzog looks at Biden, seeming to be confused by our President’s actions. This clip is simply scary. See that moment below…

How can Republicans in Congress justify not raising the issue of Biden’s clear physical and mental struggles? This charade has gone on for far too long.

Just moments after Biden went on his close-eyed rant, he stared and made bizarre faces at reporters as they were herded out of the room. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden makes bizarre faces and ignores questions as the press is kicked out of the room.



He STILL has not commented on the cocaine found in his White House. pic.twitter.com/T6xS4LO2hZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2023

One cannot imagine what is must be like to meet with President Biden behind closed doors. Does he do this often? Can you imagine the thoughts of other Nations as they witness this President acting as he does?

Biden is destroying America’s image worldwide. He and his Administration are responsible for China’s rise.