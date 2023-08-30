Biden Closes His Eyes, Struggles To Read Teleprompter (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks from the White House yesterday afternoon to address his plan to lower healthcare costs. Considering the fact that Biden raised inflation while attempting to ‘fight’ it, this plan will most likely only increase healthcare costs.

Videos by Rare

Biden struggled to read from the teleprompter during his speech. Biden could be seen closing his eyes, and losing his place on his teleprompter. See a clip of that disastrous moment below…

Robert L. Peters vs Teleprompter pic.twitter.com/UwJXDs9PrN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

This moment came after Biden stared blankly at reporters earlier in the day. It appeared as if this President had absolutely no idea where he was. He seemed bewildered by the questions being shouted by reporters, including Fox News’ Peter Doocy who asked Biden about his 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden gave no answer, just a stare. See a clip of that moment below…

PETER DOOCY: "Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? How's the campaign coming?"



BIDEN: *stares blankly* pic.twitter.com/V8NRFzvtBY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

How long will Congress ignore the evident cognitive decline of President Joe Biden? How long will Americans be forced to endure this Presidency?

TOTAL EMBARRASSMENT!

CHECK OUT OUR EDITOR-IN-CHIEF TROY SMITH’S RECENT INTERVIEW WITH ROGER STONE BELOW….

Rare Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith Examines The Impact Of The Deep State’s Assault On President Trump https://t.co/bbVHYgH2uo — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 29, 2023