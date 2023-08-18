Biden Completely Lost On Stage, Struggles To Read From Notes At Camp David (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke from a stage at Camp David today with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon. Biden struggled throughout the day, however, his struggles became much more apparent once he took the stage.

Videos by Rare

Biden corrected falsely corrected an announcer that referred to Fumio Kishida as the Prime Minister of Japan. Biden falsely stated that Kishida is the President of Japan. Does Biden even know who he is standing with? It appears he knows absolutely nothing about either Yoon or Kishida. See a clip of that moment below…

ANNOUNCER: "Ladies and gentleman, the prime minister of Japan."



BIDEN: "President."



No, that's Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. pic.twitter.com/xyZcmoliBX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

Biden appeared fatigued during his speech, stuttering and struggling to form syllables. If Biden can’t form a sentence, how could he possibly lead a Nation? See a clip of that moment below….

BIDEN (very confused): "Who am I yielding to?" pic.twitter.com/7LvCC5HOPK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

Biden was confused throughout the speech, at one point saying, “so we can get ahead of the issues as they appear with the experience, that we’ve experienced during the pandemic — excuse me, this is falling off..”

See a clip of Biden interrupting himself below…

BIDEN: "…so we can get ahead of the issues as they appear with the experience, that we've experienced during the pandemic — excuse me, this is falling off…" pic.twitter.com/jt4BAIgoY4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

