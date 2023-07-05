Biden Completely Lost On Stage, Wanders Around Aimlessly While Mumbling (Video)

President Joe Biden gave remarks yesterday on the White House lawn at a Military function to celebrate the 4th of July.

During his speech, Biden quite literally began wandering around the stage aimlessly, intermittently mumbling nonsense into the microphone.

Jill Biden introduces the act that is coming on the stage, and Biden turns around and starts walking away from the audience. He then keeps his back to the audience, saying into the microphone, “Where is he? I don’t know man! I wanna say hi to him! Trying to get me off the stage, afraid I’m gonna sing aren’t you??”

Biden then wanders off of the stage.

See a clip of that truly scary moment below….

Joe Biden has dementia pic.twitter.com/Zk4Dbi4fIK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2023

How can we seriously be expected to believe that this man is capable of executing the duties of the Office of the President of the United States? He can’t even find his way off of a stage, much less make any kind of important decision!

The fact that Republicans in Congress have not even discussed a 25th Amendment resolution to remove Biden from office is absurd. In all of their attempts to catch Biden in corruption, they have ignored the fact that he can barely speak or walk.

Biden’s struggles are evident to anybody that witnesses his public appearances. The entire world is at risk because of Washington D.C. willing ignorance of Biden’s deteriorating mind.

China is capitalizing on every single Biden failure. The United States stands to lose everything it has built, all on Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

This has gone on for far too long!