Biden Confused At National Safer Communities Summit: “Don’t Make Me A Dog-Faced Lyin’ Pony Soldier!” (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke today at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut today. During his speech, Biden repeated a strange line that he has said many times during his candidacy and Presidency, only this time messing up the line.

American Actor John Wayne once said ‘Lyin’ dog-faced pony soldier’ in one of his many westerns. Biden attempted to repeat this line, only saying ‘dog-faced lyin’ pony soldier’. Biden cannot even get his weird lines right!

See a clip of that strange moment below…

BIDEN: "Don't make me a dog-faced lyin' pony soldier!" pic.twitter.com/atePWYeCiJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

Protestors reportedly gathered outside of Biden’s speech. WTNH news reports on the protestors…

Protestors gathered outside the University of Hartford on Friday to protest the National Safer Communities Summit, which featured President Joe Biden as a keynote speaker. The protestors gathered on Bloomfield Avenue, near the main entrance to the campus. Protestors expressed a different sentiment on the presidential visit and its focus on gun reform legislation. Some demonstrators voiced their concerns over their second amendment rights. “I want to support our freedom,” said West Hartford resident Maria McNamara. “I was raised with a gun and I learned how to operate a gun when I was 5 years old. It was just normal to me growing up. I believe we should be allowed to protect ourselves.” https://www.wtnh.com/news/protestors-gather-outside-national-safer-communities-summit/

The Biden Administration is looking to capitalize on victims of school shootings. Shootings that occurred in government-controlled schools.

This is sick.

If the government wasn’t so focused on trying to take away everybody’s guns, perhaps they would have time to implement some security at the schools they mandate our children to attend!

The Democrats will use any justification, no matter how sick, in order to take American’s 2A right to keep and bear arm. Even abusing the victims of a mass shooting. How shameless they truly are.